HUNTINGTON, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blaine Plastic Surgery is holding its first breast cancer fundraising event in honor of Dr. Blaine's late mother, Maryanne Blaine. Fitness experts, F45 Training, will be hosting the Blaine Plastic Surgery sponsored fundraiser on Saturday, July 10th at 3027 Jericho Tpke, East Northport, NY, from 1:00-1:45 pm. All fitness levels are welcome to attend, and participants just need to bring water and a towel. A $25.00 minimum donation is recommended with 100% of all proceeds being donated to PinkAid https://pinkaid.org/pa/. PinkAid's mission is to assist underserved local women to survive breast cancer treatment with support and dignity, provide screening and financial assistance to those in need and empower breast cancer survivors to heal by inspiring others.
"Our event is about raising awareness for breast cancer and helping this amazing organization by bringing people together in a healthy, fun and positive setting," says Dr. Christine Blaine
For event information please visit:
https://blaineplasticsurgery.com/specials-events-staging/
Participants can reserve their spot and donate through Venmo @f45-dixhills, referencing "PinkAid" in the memo.
More about Blaine Plastic Surgery:
Christine Blaine, M.D., FACS is a board-certified plastic surgeon with three New York offices in Huntington, Staten Island and the newly opened location at The Parlor NYC. Dr. Christine Blaine has earned a stellar reputation as one of the best New York plastic and cosmetic surgeons. Dr. Christine Blaine and her all-female staff welcome the opportunity to assist patients in achieving their cosmetic goals. Blaine Plastic Surgery oﬀers a wide menu of services, including surgical, non-surgical facial rejuvenation, breast and body surgery along with intimate plastic surgery to highlight a few. Dr. Blaine provides a compassionate approach, using the latest advanced technology to create natural and lasting results for her patients. For more information, please visit blaineplasticsurgery.com or call (631) 470-2000.
