HUNTINGTON, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blaine Plastic Surgery is holding its first breast cancer fundraising event in honor of Dr. Blaine's late mother, Maryanne Blaine. Fitness experts, F45 Training, will be hosting the Blaine Plastic Surgery sponsored fundraiser on Saturday, July 10th at 3027 Jericho Tpke, East Northport, NY, from 1:00-1:45 pm. All fitness levels are welcome to attend, and participants just need to bring water and a towel. A $25.00 minimum donation is recommended with 100% of all proceeds being donated to PinkAid https://pinkaid.org/pa/. PinkAid's mission is to assist underserved local women to survive breast cancer treatment with support and dignity, provide screening and financial assistance to those in need and empower breast cancer survivors to heal by inspiring others.

"Our event is about raising awareness for breast cancer and helping this amazing organization by bringing people together in a healthy, fun and positive setting," says Dr. Christine Blaine

For event information please visit:

https://blaineplasticsurgery.com/specials-events-staging/

Participants can reserve their spot and donate through Venmo @f45-dixhills, referencing "PinkAid" in the memo.

More about Blaine Plastic Surgery:

Christine Blaine, M.D., FACS is a board-certified plastic surgeon with three New York offices in Huntington, Staten Island and the newly opened location at The Parlor NYC. Dr. Christine Blaine has earned a stellar reputation as one of the best New York plastic and cosmetic surgeons. Dr. Christine Blaine and her all-female staff welcome the opportunity to assist patients in achieving their cosmetic goals. Blaine Plastic Surgery oﬀers a wide menu of services, including surgical, non-surgical facial rejuvenation, breast and body surgery along with intimate plastic surgery to highlight a few. Dr. Blaine provides a compassionate approach, using the latest advanced technology to create natural and lasting results for her patients. For more information, please visit blaineplasticsurgery.com or call (631) 470-2000.

Media Contact

Jeana Tumbarello, Blaine Plastic Surgery, (631) 470-2000, momof3kats@hotmail.com

 

SOURCE Blaine Plastic Surgery

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.