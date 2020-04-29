BOSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium weighted blanket and home relaxation brand, BlanQuil, gave out weighted blankets to a group of well deserving doctors at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston last week. Weighted blankets are known to help relieve stress and anxiety in addition to helping users fall asleep faster and get deeper, more rejuvenating sleep. As posted on their official Twitter account, the surgery department at BIDMC said, "A big shout out to BlanQuil for donating & distributing free weighted blankets to our residents to help them relax and sleep when they aren't on the front lines!"
The donation was one of several BlanQuil is conducting around the country. "Our products are designed to help people rest and relax. We felt who better to donate to and focus our efforts on than those risking their lives to save others," said David Fuchs, co-founder and marketing director for BlanQuil. The donation is part of a national program that BlanQuil has been running for the entire month of April where they're offering 50% to all first responders and front line workers. "The feedback we've seen across our social media platforms both publicly and privately through DMs has been so positive and powerful that we felt compelled to extend the discount for the foreseeable future. Being able to make even a small positive impact for our front line heroes is worth it," added Fuchs.
A little comfort goes a long way in times like these.
To receive your 50% off First Responders and Frontline Workers discount go to www.blanquil.com.
About BlanQuil
BlanQuil is the leader in premium weighted blankets and home relaxation products. Combining product innovation with quality and luxury design, BlanQuil helps to improve sleep, balance mood and increase relaxation. Learn more at www.blanquil.com and say hi @myblanquil.
