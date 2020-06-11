BOSTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blauer Manufacturing announced today that it received formal 3rd party certification for its new BIO-99™ coverall to the NFPA 1999 Standard on Protective Clothing and Ensembles for Emergency Medical Operations for multiple-use (https://www.blauer.com/bio-99).
Safety Equipment Institute, a leading certification organization for safety and protective products, issued the certification letter for the BIO-99 coverall after extensive evaluations against rigorous viral penetration, durability, functionality, and comfort-related requirements. The certification marks the successful conclusion of an expedited development effort on the part of Blauer's design team and W. L. Gore & Associates to commercialize a reusable, breathable and highly protective coverall made with GORE® CROSSTECH® fabric suitable for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and other frontline workers to wear for COVID-19 response.
According to Tom Ames, Blauer's Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, "The BIO-99 is the first viral resistant coverall certified to the rigorous multi-use requirements of the NFPA 1999 Standard for First Responders. The innovative BIO-99 also meets The Interagency Board's (IAB) new PPE Considerations for Dermal Protection in the recently published Minimum Recommended Guidance on Protection and Decontamination of First Responders Involved in COVID-19 Cases. Blauer dedicated its product development team to designing and certifying a highly breathable, durable, and reusable NFPA 1999-certified coverall for first responders and frontline workers that offers much higher protection than disposable isolation gowns. The BIO-99 was specifically engineered to maintain its protective properties even after numerous uses and commercial launderings. The employees of Blauer Manufacturing are excited to introduce a new class of PPE that will enhance our nation's ability to respond to the current COVID-19 crisis as well as future pandemics."
Blauer has begun production of the BIO-99 coverall and is fulfilling orders and quote requests from emergency medical, fire/HAZMAT and law enforcement teams around the country.
For technical data, pricing and availability, please visit https://www.blauer.com/bio-99 .
About Blauer Manufacturing Company
Blauer Manufacturing Company, Inc. is a leading producer of certified PPE used by domestic public safety, federal, and DoD stakeholders. Blauer was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. www.blauer.com
About W.L. Gore & Associates
W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Gore revolutionized the outerwear industry with waterproof, breathable GORE-TEX fabric more than 40 years ago and remains a leading innovator of performance apparel. Gore's fabric products provide comfort and protection in challenging environments and in everyday life, enabling wearers to safely and confidently achieve and experience more. www.GoreProtectiveFabrics.com
Media Contact:
Tom Ames
800-225-6715 x 245
tames@blauer.com
www.blauer.com