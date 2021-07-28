SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 26 article on The U.S. Sun reports on what it sees as the widespread misuse of the tool most associated with dental hygiene: the toothbrush. The article notes that many brush their teeth too roughly, causing lasting damage to the enamel of their teeth. The problem, the article says, begins with how hard someone grips their toothbrush. All it takes is a loose grip that allows for a gentle brushing action that is strong enough to remove plaque and debris while reasonably gentle. Family dental office Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that patients can best take care of their teeth by combining a safe and regular dental hygiene routine with twice-a-year dental checkups.
First, Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says patients should absolutely avoid the harsh brushing that's described in the article. Not only can this damage teeth enamel, but it can also inflame the gums, the center adds. Over time, an inflamed gum line may recede and expose the roots of a person's teeth, possibly causing additional oral health problems. The dental center says that even if patients don't suffer from any major complications from harsh brushing, they are still needlessly suffering from what is likely to be a painful experience.
Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that instead, patients can adopt the softer approach to brushing as mentioned in the article and still enjoy healthy, clean teeth. Gently flossing and using a mouth rinse normally can also be helpful, the center adds. The dental office adds says that patients should also visit their dentist twice a year for dental checkups. Even if a patient is meticulous about their dental hygiene routine, sneaky oral ailments can still develop behind the scenes, with symptoms only becoming evident once the damage or illness progresses into something more severe.
The northwestern Los Angeles County dental center says most dental checkups last less than an hour. If something concerning is spotted such as a cavity or something that may ultimately require a root canal to fix if simpler measures are not employed first, a dentist can make a treatment recommendation right away – likely avoiding pain, lost time, and higher costs than if the ailment was allowed to develop unchecked until symptoms became obvious.
