ENCINITAS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blissfusion Wellness Lounge, one of the top medical spas in Encinitas, strives to make the highest-quality services more accessible and affordable, which they have succeeded with their combo packages for cryotherapy and infrared sauna services.
Blissfusion Wellness Lounge's cryotherapy service utilizes the latest electric cryo-cyclone technology to rapidly cools the body, which causes a release of adrenaline and endorphins to leave patients feeling rejuvenated and energized. Temperatures as low as -250 Fahrenheit, amplifying the number of calories patients burn and reducing muscle/joint pain. Need an immunity boost? The release of norepinephrine that is triggered by cryotherapy can help with that. Patients can experience the true potential of cryotherapy when they couple their sessions with the start of the art sauna!
By pairing the infrared sauna with cryotherapy, results can be amplified. Blissfusion Wellness Center's process allows patients to unwind in a thirty-minute infrared sauna session before hopping into a full-body cryotherapy chamber. Immediately after drying, patients can cool off in the cryo chamber to melt calories and achieve the best results.
Blissfusion Seals the Deal with Competitive Pricing
By allowing clients to bundle infrared sauna and cryotherapy sessions in their combo packages, Blissfusion Wellness Lounge makes feeling great easy and affordable. They offer an unlimited monthly service as well, so clients can come in whenever they choose for cryotherapy sessions, infrared sauna sessions, or both to maximize the benefits.
About Blissfusion
Blissfusion Wellness Lounge is a unique medical spa, founded in Encinitas, which takes an innovative approach to provide a relaxing and holistically rejuvenating experience that will leave clients feeling refreshed and renewed. Blissfusion provides clients with various options to optimize overall health, beauty, and wellness.
