DALLAS, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockit Inc., a leading provider of digital care coordination solutions, today announced that it will release its award-winning online patient scheduling solution to any licensed healthcare provider performing COVID-19 testing at no cost. The solution will empower provider personnel, call center agents or screening center employees to easily schedule and direct patients to testing centers with the press of a button.
The company is making the move in response to healthcare systems who have requested this capability, and in an effort to increase the efficiency of COVID-19 testing and minimize the stress on both providers and patients during this difficult time. Blockit's flexible application programming interface (API) allows it to scale and adapt to display appointment availability in any care coordination platform across any network.
"Our goal has always been to use innovative technology to simplify patient access while improving outcomes and reducing excess work for healthcare professionals," said Jake McCarley, Blockit's chief executive officer. "With the rapid spread of COVID-19, we want to do our part to effectively route patients to test sites and support organizations struggling to handle the influx of patients on the front lines by offering free access to our scheduling platform."
Healthcare providers interested in utilizing this service to seamlessly publish and manage location and testing schedules, can visit www.blockitnow.com/covidtesting and follow the simple five-minute enrollment process.
"We're strongly encouraging providers to enroll and take advantage of our platform that is easily deployable and accessible for patients who need access to tests," continued McCarley. "Their participation is critical, and we believe that by working together, we can connect our health systems so patients can quickly access test sites that are imperative in containing the spread of COVID-19."
Blockit is committed to its mission of making the patient journey simple for patients, patient advocates, community members and healthcare providers. The company will continue to provide updates on the status of testing availability to patients as providers enroll. Please visit www.blockitnow.com/covidtesting for updates and to learn more.
About Blockit
Blockit's focus on simplifying healthcare processes for everyone motivated the company to build technologies that improve patient access and lead to better patient outcomes. By combining advanced technology with expert service and support, Blockit removes the barriers that stand in the way of patient access and care. Find out more at blockitnow.com.
Media Contact:
Julie Callahan
236702@email4pr.com
469.579.8045