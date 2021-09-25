FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The educational TV series "Journey" with host Dennis Quaid discusses blood cancer awareness in an upcoming episode. Information for the program will be supplied by leading medical practitioners and related organizations who are actively working to treat blood cancer. Industry professionals and physicians will share current facts and treatments for the disease.
Every 180 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer. Most blood cancers, also known as hematologic cancers, begin in the bone marrow, where blood production occurs. Blood cancers occur when abnormal blood cells start to grow at an abnormal rate, interrupting normal blood cells' function to fight infection and produce new blood cells.
There are three main types of blood cancer: leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Treatment for blood cancers depends on the type of cancer, how fast the cancer progresses, the individual's age, where the cancer has spread, and several other additional factors. Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplants are some of the top treatment options.
September is blood cancer awareness month, making it ideal for bringing attention to the stories beheld by the numerous individuals impacted by blood cancer. Whether it's the survivors, loved ones, or those fighting, Journey is proud to use its platform to bring attention to the stories of those impacted by blood cancer. Each episode of Journey is introduced and closed by Dennis Quaid.
Journey, with Dennis Quaid, is made for television with the goal of educating viewing audiences. The show is created by a crew backed with decades of experience in the educational television industry. The team behind Journey has received multiple Telly awards throughout their respective careers.
