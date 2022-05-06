DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad. It covers blood transfusion products, blood intravenous products and end users of blood transfusion and intravenous equipment.
The market has been segmented by transfusion products into apheresis devices, blood bags and accessories, blood component separators, blood mixers, consumables and supplies, filters, fridges and freezers, and pathogen reduction systems. Revenue forecasts for 2021-2026 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers' total revenues. The main geographic markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (ROW), are included.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market and current trends within the industry.
Key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances are given from 2015 to 2020.
This report also examines the main patent trends within the industry and profiles market players that deal in blood transfusion and intravenous equipment.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market.
Report Includes
- An up-to-date review of the global blood transfusion and intravenous (IV) equipment market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data from 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for blood transfusion and intravenous equipment, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation and forecast the global market size for blood transfusion and IV equipment revenues, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end user, and geographic region
- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2021 to 2027)
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
The blood transfusion market is expected to see significant gains over the next few years on account of numerous technological advancements in this field. One of the key advancements includes the use of stem cell technology for the development of lab-grown blood cells of blood groups for human use. This is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period.
The market is segmented into two parts: blood transfusion market and the intravenous equipment market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Regulatory Framework
- The National Center for Biotechnology Information
- Joint U.K. Blood Transfusion and Tissue Transplantation Services Professional Advisory Committee
- World Health Organization (Who)
- National Aids Control Organization
- Food and Drug Administration (Fda)
- Recommendations for Investigational Covid-19 Convalescent Plasma
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Competitive Rivalry
- Threat of Substitutes
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Growth Indicators
- Technological Trends
- Regulatory Trends
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
- Increasing Road Accidents
- Growing Geriatric Populations
- Growth in Home Care Driving Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
Chapter 4 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
- Overview
- Impact on Medtech
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Blood Transfusion Services Market
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Intravenous Equipment Market
Chapter 5 Blood Transfusion Market by Product Type
- Apheresis Devices
- Blood Bags and Accessories
- Blood Component Separators
- Blood Mixers
- Consumables and Supplies
- Filters
- Fridges and Freezers
- Pathogen Reduction Systems
- Others
Chapter 6 Intravenous Equipment Market by Product Type
- Administration Sets
- Drip Chambers
- Infusion Pumps
- Iv Catheters
- Needleless Connectors
- Securement Devices
- Stopcocks and Check Valves
- Others
Chapter 7 Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market by End-user
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Hospitals
- Others
Chapter 8 Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Amsino International
- Angiodynamics
- Argon Medical Devices
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Cardinal Health
- Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa
- Icu Medical, Inc.
- Innovations
- Vendor Landscape
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Amsino International Inc.
- Angiodynamics Inc.
- Argon Medical Devices Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- BD
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Codan Us Corp.
- Elcam Medical Inc.
- Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa
- Grifols S.A.
- Haemonetics Corp.
- Halyard Health Inc.
- Icu Medical, Inc.
- Immucor Inc.
- Iradimed Corp.
- Macopharma Sa
- Medline Industries
- Moog Inc.
- Poly Medicure Ltd.
- Zyno Medical LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lytp83
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-transfusion-and-intravenous-equipment-market-global-report-2022-2026-focus-on-main-patent-trends-within-the-industry-and-market-player-profiles-301541613.html
SOURCE Research and Markets