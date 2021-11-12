BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BLR®, a division of Simplify Compliance, is excited to announce a partnership with Enhesa, a global environment, health, and safety (EHS) compliance content provider. This new partnership will expand available content coverage for BLR's customer base and support organizations in their journey to globalize regulatory compliance and harmonize their operations to make the world a safer, more sustainable place.
Enhesa's Global Head of Alliances, Shannon Summers says, "Our new partnership with BLR is exciting for the entire Enhesa team. Together with BLR and Simplify Compliance, we are very much looking forward to helping even more global organizations comply with confidence."
Enhesa's global regulatory content will be directly accessible via BLR's EHS platform, EHS Hero. This adds value to the already powerful EHS software providing regulatory compliance and expertise, tools built-for-action, intuitive training, reporting and more in a comprehensive EHS management solution.
"BLR is known for our regulatory expertise within the US market. As we evaluated international content providers, it was important that we found a partner with the same high standards for quality and accuracy. Enhesa exceeded expectations in both of those categories, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to deliver additional value to our customers," says Chief Product Officer, Dave Cella.
To learn more about BLR, visit https://www.blr.com/.
To learn more about Enhesa, visit https://www.enhesa.com/.
About Simplify Compliance
Simplify Compliance, a Leeds Equity Partners-backed portfolio company, helps its customers learn, comply, and succeed by providing mission-critical regulatory and business information, analysis, and tools. Serving a range of industries, including health care, human capital management, and communications, Simplify Compliance provides timesaving products and solutions that help businesses and their employees monitor compliance, optimize financial performance, and create and implement best practices. Visit https://simplifycompliance.com.
About Business and Learning Resources® (BLR)
As a division of Simplify Compliance, BLR is an industry-leading knowledge provider with more than 40 years of experience in the human capital management; environment, health, and safety; leadership development; and legal markets. BLR provides innovative education solutions designed to help businesses deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize efficiencies in employee workflows, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit https://www.blr.com.
About Enhesa
Enhesa is a partner to multinational corporations that want to help make the world a safer, more sustainable place. We help our clients be true and trustworthy contributing members of society with comprehensive EHS and product compliance intelligence. Equipping them with essential regulatory knowledge on emerging and evolving EHS trends, we empower businesses to be relevant and resolute in taking care of the environment, health, and safety of their collective—globally and locally. Our mission is to enable collaboration across the global regulatory ecosystem, empowering businesses. Visit https://www.enhesa.com/.
Media Contact
Press Team, BLR, 1-978-624-4568, Press@SimplifyCompliance.com
Kevin Shoemaker, BLR, (960) 510-0100 x8312, kshoemaker@simplifycompliance.com
SOURCE BLR