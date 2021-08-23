BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The EHS Daily Advisor by BLR® is excited to announce the return of its Cal/OSHA Summit from October 13–15, 2021, in San Diego, California, at the Hilton San Diego Mission Valley. This highly anticipated 3-day event will provide California EHS professionals and employers with the opportunity to reconvene in person to discover the latest developments surrounding new safety regulations, compliance strategies, and management tactics to ensure a safe and compliant workplace.
The main conference will take place October 14–15, 2021. Attendees will enhance their skills throughout 9 instructive sessions, covering everything from injury prevention and drug testing to emergency action plans, toolbox talks, workplace violence, and even a look ahead at incoming developments for 2022.
Melissa Morse, the EHS Daily Advisor's Events Director, says, "We can't wait to welcome attendees back for in-person learning and networking with their peers in this exciting live setting. It's great to be finally getting back together to take a deep dive into all things Cal/OSHA, from updated regulations and new requirements in the post-pandemic era, to new innovative strategies for ensuring a safe and compliance workplace."
Attendees will also discover helpful solutions from industry-leading EHS vendors, including sponsors Avetta, KPA, and Zoll.
The Cal/OSHA Summit panel of presenters includes employment law attorneys Danielle Moore, Travis Vance, and Miranda Watkins (Fisher & Phillips, LLP); Megan Stevens Shaked and Andrew Sommer (Conn Maciel Carey LLP); and industry-leading safety and security experts Hector Alvarez (Alvarez Associates), Robert Perlman (Gallagher), Steve Roberts, PhD, (Safety Performance Solutions), and Ted Ullmann (KPA).
The Cal/OSHA Summit main conference registration costs $799, and attendees also have the option of two half-day preconference workshops on October 13 to gain additional insights on workers' compensation and Cal/OSHA compliance strategies for $299 each. Group discounts are available for teams of 3 or more.
Register by visiting https://store.blr.com/cal-osha-summit or contact Customer Service at 800-727-5257.
About the EHS Daily Advisor
The EHS Daily Advisor proudly serves more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies and has over 400,000 subscribers, including EHS professionals. The EHS Daily Advisor offers free webcasts, articles, and reports on key environment and safety topics and issues like chemicals, electrical safety, emergency preparedness and response, enforcement and inspection, safety culture and behavioral safety, training, EHS career trends/certification, and more. Subscribers are delivered a free new issue every business day right in their e-mail inbox, with 24/7 access to all content in an online archive at https://ehsdailyadvisor.blr.com/.
About BLR
Business and Learning Resources® (BLR) is an industry-leading knowledge provider in the human capital management, EHS, learning and development (L&D), and legal markets. With over 43 years of experience, BLR provides publications, workflow platforms and tools, over 600 eLearning courses, instructor-led training, and additional solutions to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize efficiencies for business workflows, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. That's why the nation's top companies and over 30,000 businesses rely on BLR for the most comprehensive and reliable state-specific and federal legal guidance, education, and learning opportunities to respond quickly in today's continuously evolving business environment. Visit https://www.blr.com/.
