KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members ranked Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) number one in Overall Customer Satisfaction among health plans in the Heartland, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study. The company's continued focus on prioritizing their members, awarded them a score 14 points higher than the regional average for key factors such as coverage and benefits. The results are based on a study that measures member satisfaction of 149 health plans in 21 regions throughout the United States by examining six factors: billing and payment, cost, coverage and benefits, customer services, information and communication, and provider choice.
"We would like to thank our members for recognizing Blue KC with this prestigious ranking. Particularly during this turbulent time in healthcare we are honored that our members are receiving the support they need," said Blue KC President and Chief Executive Officer Erin Stucky. "Every individual on the Blue KC team is committed to delivering on our mission to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. This award is a testament to their efforts to keep our members at the center of healthcare."
As the region's largest health care provider, Blue KC serves roughly 1 million individuals by providing access to high-quality healthcare. Blue KC has been dedicated in championing the Kansas City region's health and wellness, for the past 80 years, and is motivated to keep that commitment. The organization strives to create a meaningful impact for their community by focusing on initiatives that improve the health and wellness of all Kansas City residents. Their investment in healthcare technologies have improved access and convenience of healthcare for members. And their partnerships with local community organizations have helped build a stronger, healthier region.
"In 2019, we expanded our services and programs to simplify experiences for our members. Our 'Members First' approach ensures continual focus on making our members' health care journeys as easy as possible in a very complex environment. These scores show our members feel the difference," said Blue KC's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Jenny Housley. "Achieving excellence in healthcare is a top priority for us at Blue KC and we are so proud of this recognition. We also know that to maintain this status and to continually improve, we must remain agile and evolve to meet the needs of our members and our community. We will continue to search for more ways to keep the member at the center of everything we do."
J.D. Power is the most trusted source for recognizing top-performing brands across various consumer-driven industries. The 2020 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan study reflects responses from 31,283 commercial health plan members and was fielded from January through March 2020.
Blue KC was also recognized as the Best Health Insurer in 2019, by Ingram's Magazine, the leading business publication in Missouri and Kansas for more than 45 years. The company strives to provide excellent customer service and support their members in accessing affordable and high-quality care. To learn more about Blue KC's programs and services visit www.bluekc.com.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri and the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, has been part of the Kansas City community since 1938. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City provides health coverage services to more than one million residents in the greater Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and 30 counties in Northwest Missouri. Our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information on the company, visit its website at BlueKC.com.