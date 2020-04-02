RICHARDSON, Texas, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas today announced it will offer a special enrollment period (SEP) for its insured group customers. Employees of fully insured group customers who did not opt in for coverage during the regular enrollment period will have an opportunity to get coverage for their health care needs.
The SEP launched April 1 and will conclude April 30, 2020.
"Protecting the health and safety of the people in the 254 counties in Texas where we operate takes a collective effort," said Dr. Dan McCoy, president of BCBSTX. "We are working with providers, community partners, employers, elected officials and others to help Texans get through this public health crisis. In these critical times, this special enrollment period can help meet the health care coverage needs of Texans and their families."
This optional special enrollment period would apply to eligible employees and their dependents who previously declined coverage and now would like to enroll, or currently enrolled employees who wish to add an eligible spouse or dependent to their existing coverage. The effective date for coverage will be April 1, 2020. This enrollment event will be for medical/pharmacy and dental coverage only.
Other actions BCBSTX has taken to support members include:
- Launching a dedicated COVID-19 website so members can easily access information and resources around COVID-19;
- Waiving preauthorization and lifting members' copays or deductibles for testing to diagnose COVID-19 when medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidelines;
- Lifting restrictions on early prescription fills (may differ by Plan);
- Lifting cost-sharing for medically necessary and behavioral health services delivered via telemedicine (may differ by Plan); and
- Waiving prior authorization requirements for transfers to in-network, medically necessary alternative post-acute facilities until April 30, 2020.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
