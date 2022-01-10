Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross Blue Shield...)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President and CEO Kim Keck issued the following statement on the administration's over-the-counter COVID-19 testing guidance.

"There's no question that in this public health crisis, Americans need access to COVID-19 tests. We appreciate the administration's efforts to address this challenge, including measures to protect against price gouging and abuse. That being said, we are concerned that the policy does not solve for the limited supply of tests in the country and could cause additional consumer friction as insurers stand up a program in just four days' time. We will continue to partner with the administration and retailers to help make this work and advocate for policies that promote affordable and equitable access."

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 35 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans.

