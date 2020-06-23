PHOENIX, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) has donated $15,000 to assist the Hopi Tribe in Arizona in its efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. The funds will help the American Indian tribe purchase critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) that can help prevent the continued spread of COVID-19. BCBSAZ is also distributing several thousands of cloth face masks to tribal communities throughout the state to help protect against further spread of the virus.
"The Hopi Tribe is working tirelessly to slow the spread of COVID-19 in its community," said Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "We stand alongside our strong tribal communities and their leaders in the fight against COVID-19."
The Hopi Tribe in Northern Arizona has been largely affected by COVID-19, and the tribe's annual budget falls dramatically short of what their community currently needs to address the impact of COVID-19. BCBSAZ has donated funds to the Hopi Tribe's COVID-19 response program to further strengthen their efforts in minimizing infection rates.
"With genuine partnerships made possible through shared values for our Hopi-Tewa community, we can continue to be stewards to the Hopi villages and our people during this national emergency," said Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma. "On behalf of all who are contributing to the efforts of prevention, response and preparedness for Hopi, we thank you for your foresight and kindness that will replenish much needed supplies and provide resources from a local perspective to address the most urgent needs."
BCBSAZ is also donating 5,000 face masks to be distributed to the Gila River Indian Community, Ak-Chin Indian Community, Tohono O'odham Nation, and Tonto Apache Tribe, as well as the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona (ITCA). The tribes and ITCA will distribute these masks as needed to their employees and critical workers.
About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.7 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company, and its subsidiaries, employ more than 2,400 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com.