BOSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent tracking poll from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") and MassINC found that fully one-third of Massachusetts residents surveyed reported feeling sad or depressed more frequently since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. To support members during the crisis, Blue Cross is expanding access to an innovative online program for stress, anxiety and depression.
The program, called Learn to Live, helps members address their mild to moderate anxiety, depression, insomnia or substance use and improve their overall emotional health. Previously, Learn to Live was available to members whose employers purchased the benefit. Now, Blue Cross is making the program available to all fully insured customers and members.
"We want to do everything we can to help our members get the emotional support they need, especially during this trying time," said Dr. Ken Duckworth, senior medical director for behavioral health at Blue Cross. "We know many of our members are dealing with daily stresses and anxiety being increased by the COVID-19 pandemic and related challenges. Learn to Live is a convenient, confidential resource for members to address depression, stress, anxiety and insomnia, all of which are more widespread right now, through a coach-supported model."
Learn to Live provides:
- Online, self-directed programs based on the fundamentals of cognitive behavioral therapy, an effective evidence-based approach for addressing anxiety and depression
- Confidential, 24/7 capabilities
- Coaches to keep members engaged via text, email and phone
- Peer-to-peer support through social networks
"These are unprecedented times, and our members and their families are facing new sources of stress, anxiety and worry," said Cathy Hartman, senior vice president of customer solutions at Blue Cross. "As their health plan, we want to provide confidential and convenient support, tools and services to help manage those stressors, build resilience and improve emotional wellbeing."
Learn to Live complements Blue Cross' comprehensive behavioral health program, which combines the largest network of behavioral health providers in Massachusetts with an in-house staff of actively practicing clinicians and specially trained behavioral health case managers who work hand-in-hand with our medical case managers to ensure all of our members' needs are met.
Blue Cross is covering all medically necessary covered services with in-network providers, via phone (telephonic) or virtually (telehealth), at no cost to members for the duration of the Massachusetts public health emergency.
For more information on how Blue Cross is supporting members during the COVID-19 crisis, visit the company's Coronavirus Resource Center.
About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
About Learn to Live
Learn to Live is the leader in tackling mental health challenges through customizable and scalable consumer-centered technology — via both web and mobile delivery. Their programs are self-directed, providing self-help information and skill-building lessons based on the fundamentals of cognitive behavioral therapy. Their programs are designed to help individuals with stress, depression, social anxiety and insomnia. The company designs solutions that reduce stigma, alleviate access barriers and limit financial concerns for those seeking help. Learn to Live has helped tens of thousands of individual consumers, and partners with organizational clients in the health plan, employment, and higher education sectors. Through these partnerships, Learn to Live now covers over 3 million members. For more information visit www.learntolive.com