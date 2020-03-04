blue_cross_blue_shield_of_massachusetts_logo.jpg

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (PRNewsFoto/)

 By Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

BOSTON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to tornados that struck Tennessee, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross), Inc. is expediting access to care for members who live in affected communities. 

Blue Cross has more than 5,500 members living cities and towns in Tennessee impacted by the tornados. The company is working to ensure that affected members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. Effective immediately, Blue Cross is:

  • Allowing early refills of prescription medications
  • Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services
  • Offering medical and behavioral health visits through Well Connection, our telehealth platform, free of cost, including copayments and deductibles. Affected members should use the code "BCBSMA7"

This expedited access to benefits noted above will remain in effect through May 4, 2020.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston.

