Today

Periods of freezing rain developing, gradually changing to plain rain from south to north, especially after midnight. Temps rise late. Watch for ice accumulations, especially along and north of the I-78 corridor.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Rain with pockets of freezing rain north of the Lehigh Valley ending early in the morning, then drier as clouds break for some sunshine. Milder.