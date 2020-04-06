KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) launched its #GratefulKC campaign to show support and gratitude for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak and response.
"Throughout the greater Kansas City region, people are risking their own health to protect our community's health, safety and wellbeing," said Jenny Housley, Blue KC Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President. "From the healthcare workers and first responders, to teachers and essential workers, people are doing their part to keep our community running, and we (Blue KC) want to sincerely thank them for their hard work and make sure we do our part in this fight against COVID-19."
Blue KC is asking Kansas Citians to participate in the campaign by using #GratefulKC on social media to thank everyone in the Kansas City community for doing their part to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. Every use of the #GratefulKC hashtag directly contributes to the financial donation Blue KC is making on behalf of the entire greater Kansas City community to the Royals Respond fund, which helps organizations care for those most impacted by the outbreak.
"Our hope is that the Grateful KC campaign will spread positivity and support throughout our community and demonstrate how we are truly all in this together," said Housley. "Through the COVID-19 outbreak, Blue KC employees are working tirelessly to not only support our members but identify ways we can support our community."
In addition to its contribution to the Royals Respond Fund, Blue KC donated to the Kansas City's COVID-19 Response and Recovery fund to address the needs of the Kansas City region's most vulnerable communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They also participated in a city-wide effort to encourage people to stay home through Stay Home KC and will continue to collaborate with city officials, healthcare organizations, first responders and more to identify other areas of need.
To learn more about Blue KC and how to participate in the #GratefulKC campaign, visit: www.gratefulkc.com
