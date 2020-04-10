ALTADENA, Calif., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exercise during COVID-19 is challenging, especially for seniors who are encouraged to stay "safer at home". While this reduces the likelihood of catching coronavirus, inactivity will make seniors weaker. The last thing any of us wants is for our loved one to fall and be hospitalized, a place we can no longer visit.
Blue Marble Health's, Health in Motion app can help seniors stay strong and active, even within the confines of their homes; seniors are safer at home and family has peace of mind during this pandemic. The research-backed app is designed using CDC STEADI recommendations and contains scientifically proven fall prevention exercise programs. Senior care and wellness professionals should contact Blue Marble at www.bluemarblehealthco.com/contact to get started.
Health in Motion contains scientifically validated tests that seniors can use to determine their fall risk and check their fall risk as often as they wish.
- It also contains balance and strengthening exercises which could reduce their likelihood of falling.
- An on-screen avatar acts as a guide and an exercise buddy.
- Groups of seniors can gather virtually to exercise using readily available phone conference tools minimizing social isolation.
"Health in Motion can reduce fall risk during coronavirus and keep seniors safe, and strong, while at home", said Blue Marble Health's CEO, Sheryl Flynn PT, PhD. Falls are a leading cause of disability and death in seniors. Unfortunately, coronavirus may make seniors become weaker and at higher risk of falling.
Blue Marble Health (www.bluemarblehealthco.com) would like to make this available to more people. Anyone who is interested in sponsoring, collaborating, and/or offering this as a HIPAA-compliant enterprise solution for their organization, please contact info@bluemarblehealthco.com.
ABOUT BLUE MARBLE HEALTH:
Blue Marble Health is a telehealth remote monitoring and exercise platform that is transforming health and wellness. Our strategy is to improve health and wellness by combining the strengths of scientific research evidence with digital solutions. Our goal is to enable care providers to improve the health and wellness of their older adult population.
Health in Motion was supported by the National Institute on Aging of the NIH (R44AG043191). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH."