Blue Ridge Hospice is a community-based, not-for-profit serious illness and end-of-life care provider that has been serving the northern Shenandoah Valley since 1981. With a mission of “brightening life’s journey with quality and compassionate care for all whom we are privileged to serve,” Accredited by The Joint Commission, Blue Ridge Hospice serves Winchester City and the northern Virginia counties of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren. (PRNewsfoto/Blue Ridge Hospice)