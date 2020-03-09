OAKLAND, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California has become the first health plan in the United States to cover rapid and ultra-rapid Whole Genome Sequencing to help critically ill babies and children in intensive care with unexplained medical conditions receive precision care.
Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine researchers have pioneered the fastest use of this advanced diagnostic technology to rapidly identify and decode the root causes of rare genetic disorders for some of the sickest infants and children hospitalized in intensive care across the country.
The Rady Children's Institute team offers the quickest turnaround of genomic test results available nationwide, delivering a preliminary diagnosis in less than three days for medically urgent cases. The blood samples can be taken at any hospital and sent to Rady Children's Institute for sequencing and analysis.
"Our system is optimized to identify or rule out most genetic diseases in a single test, and provide the medical team at the bedside with child-specific, disease-specific information so they can make better, faster medical decisions," said Stephen Kingsmore, M.D., DSc, president and CEO of the Institute.
Whole genome sequencing scans a child's entire genetic makeup for thousands of anomalies from a blood sample. Rady Children's specialists also provide consultation to the medical team caring for the patient to offer targeted guidance that can enable timely and precise personalized care.
"We know that uncertainty and long testing wait times can create tremendous risks for children in intensive care, and anxiety for their families, all the while creating more challenges for physicians and specialists," said Terry Gilliland, M.D., executive vice president of Healthcare Quality and Affordability at Blue Shield of California. "By providing our members with access to Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine's pioneering work in rapid whole genome sequencing, we're supporting them in what is often the most difficult time in their lives."
Blue Shield members with Individual and Family Plans or employer-sponsored health plans who have a critically ill child, up to age 18, hospitalized in neonatal or pediatric intensive care at any location with an undiagnosed condition may be eligible.
This is the latest example of Blue Shield's leadership in making the newest evidence-based medical technologies and services available to its members.
The nonprofit health plan also was the first insurer to cover confirmatory testing for members who received a positive Ashkenazi Jewish BRCA finding from consumer genetic-testing companies such as 23andMe, as well as prostate gene expression assays for patients with low risk prostate cancer, helping them to avoid unnecessary radiation treatment and surgical intervention.
Without medical insurance coverage, access to rapid Whole Genome Sequencing is often not readily available for many hospitalized children who could potentially benefit from this service. Families in need of this care have often had to rely upon funding provided by private philanthropy and research grants to gain access to rapid Whole Genome Sequencing and associated precision care.
"Genetic disease is a leading cause of infant death in the U.S. and Blue Shield is paving the way in providing coverage for this rapid, molecular diagnosis that can result in life-saving treatments," Dr. Kingsmore said.
Located on the campus of Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, the Institute houses a state-of-the-art genome sequencing lab and employs a multi-disciplinary team of experts who specialize in providing timely and accurate guidance to physicians caring for children with rare genetic disease.
About Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with over 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.
For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.
Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
About Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine
The Institute is leading the way in advancing precision healthcare for infants and children through genomic and systems medicine research. Discoveries at the Institute are enabling rapid diagnosis and targeted treatment of critically ill newborns and pediatric patients at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego and partner hospitals. The vision is to expand delivery of this life-saving technology to enable the practice of precision pediatric medicine at children's hospitals across California, the nation and the world. RCIGM is a subsidiary of Rady Children's Hospital and Health Center. Learn more at www.RadyGenomics.org. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
