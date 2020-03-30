OAKLAND, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California today announced Seth Glickman, M.D. as the health plan's chief health officer.
In this role, Glickman will be responsible for the strategy development, implementation and operations for all of the health care services at Blue Shield and Blue Shield Promise Health Plan. This includes clinical quality, pharmacy, mindbody medicine, medical care solutions, and cost of health care. He also will play an important role in Blue Shield's ongoing response to COVID-19.
"Seth leads a team that is directly responsible for shaping our members' healthcare experience," said Terry Gilliland, M.D., Executive Vice President, Healthcare Quality and Affordability. "His background as a physician and a healthcare executive paired with his passion to transform care will help us achieve our mission to create a healthcare system worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable."
Glickman joins Blue Shield with more than 20 years of experience, most recently in Utah as president of Intermountain Medical Group and chief medical officer for Intermountain's community-based care where he had oversight for all risk/value-based care delivery and associated clinical and financial performance. He also served as president of a network of more than 3,000 physicians at the University of North Carolina and has been a practicing physician for 20 years.
"I'm excited to be part of an organization with Blue Shield's mission and vision for the future of health care," said Glickman. "By taking a member-centric approach and focusing on quality, affordability and innovation, I look forward to helping the organization improve the health of all Californians."
Glickman received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania and completed his medical residency in emergency medicine at the University of Chicago. He also has a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.
