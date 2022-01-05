TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital today announced a new mental health care benefit for its more than 7,000 Associates nationwide. BluePearl now provides Associates and eligible family members with access to 12 mental health or coaching sessions per year through Lyra Health, all at no cost to them.
Through Lyra Health, Associates are able to confidentially seek evidence-based mental health treatment for stress, anxiety, depression, ADD/ ADHD, relationship issues, sleep disorders, and other behavioral needs. Appointments with a therapist or coach can be booked on the spot with options to meet at the provider's office or via live video. Associates may also access self-guided online programs recommended by Lyra Health based on their specific needs.
"Caring for our Associates is at the center of everything we do. We are consistently seeking out new ways to enhance our benefits so we can better support our Associates and their families today and in the future," said Nicholas Nelson, President of BluePearl. "Mental health is not only a vital part of humankind, but an integral component of practicing high quality veterinary medicine. We hope these new resources will make a meaningful difference in our Associates' lives and enable them to be their best selves at work and at home."
The Lyra Health mental health care benefit is the latest update to be introduced by BluePearl's Health and Well-being team. BluePearl's Health and Well-being team consists of ten licensed social workers, one wellness educator, and social work interns. In 2020, BluePearl expanded its wellness program by adding in-hospital campaigns and initiatives, including the innovative Wellness Ambassador Program, announced last May.
"We have listened to our Associates feedback and understand there is a need for more comprehensive, individualized mental health support. With this new resource, we hope that those struggling with mental health issues will get the care and support they need to feel better," said Angela Calderone, Vice President of People and Organization at BluePearl. "We are setting new standards when it comes to health and well-being benefits and programs, both as a company and within our industry. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these new resources will have on our Associates and their families in the new year."
In addition to the Lyra Health benefit, BluePearl recently introduced several other programs and tools that enhance various facets of Associate lives. The Clinicians-In-Training program brings mental health education to veterinarians enrolled in BluePearl's intern, resident, and emergency medicine training programs. In addition, CareerTrax, the industry's largest electronic career pathing platform provides Associates with opportunities to expand knowledge and skillsets, advance in their roles, and reach their full professional potential.
Learn more about career opportunities at BluePearl here.
About BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital
Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 100 hospitals in 29 states that together employ 7,000+ Associates, including 1,330+ veterinarians, 1,600+ veterinary technicians, and 4,100+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.1 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, BluePearl is committed to its purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® — because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at BluePearlVet.com.
Media Contact
Laura Fourniotis, BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, 813.327.6937, laura.fourniotis@bluepearlvet.com
Steve Ireland, BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, 813.560.0029, Steve.Ireland@bluepearlvet.com
SOURCE BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital