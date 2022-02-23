TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital today released its 2021 Pet Health Trends Report which reveals the year's most popular pet names and breeds, top pet diagnoses and toxicities, pet obesity and pet blood donations trends, and more. Leveraging medical data from more than 184,000 cats, 662,000 dogs, and 11,500 other species (i.e., birds and reptiles), this report highlights the most pressing health issues facing pets in the U.S. today.
BluePearl is one of the largest providers of advanced animal care in the U.S. with over 100 hospitals in 29 states. In 2021, BluePearl Associates cared for over 850,000 pets, accounting for 1.29 million pet visits. In analyzing these visits, BluePearl found that not only is pet ownership continuing to rise (specifically among cats and dogs less than two years old), but each year more people are opting for pet insurance. In fact, the number of BluePearl clients with pet insurance rose from 18% in 2020 to 20% in 2021. Furthermore, the percentage of people with pet insurance used at BluePearl was highest among 25- to 44-year-olds (Millennials).
"As one of the largest providers of specialty and emergency veterinary care in the U.S., we have a responsibility to utilize our medical data for the betterment of pets and pet owners," said Dr. Nicholas Nelson, President of BluePearl. "We believe pet owner education that focuses on prevention and raising awareness can make an enormous difference in how owners care for their pets and this is what we hope to achieve through this annual pet health trends report. While our mission is to provide remarkable care to pets, BluePearl is committed to upholding the well-being of all animals through prevention and encourages owners to take action to ensure pets live happy and healthy lives."
Other key findings from BluePearl's Pet Health Trends Report include:
- Chocolate toxicity remained BluePearl's top toxic substance – followed closely by marijuana poisoning. While chocolate toxicity has continued to decline over the past three years, marijuana toxicity has remained steady. BluePearl predicts that marijuana toxicity will surpass chocolate toxicity in 2022 or 2023 as more states move to legalize recreational use of the substance.
- The mix of names for both dogs and cats did not differ significantly from 2020, but there was one new name on the list of dog names: Coco.
- Vomiting was the most common ER diagnosis for pets – followed by diarrhea and dog bite wounds.
- The number of overweight dogs treated at BluePearl over the last eight years has increased by 24%. In 2021, 52% of dogs and 42% of cats treated at BluePearl were overweight.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, BluePearl has seen a 22% decline in pet blood donations.
"BluePearl's 2021 Pet Health Trends Report provides valuable pet health insights that can be leveraged by both pet owners and veterinary professionals," said Dr. James Barr, Chief Medical Officer at BluePearl. "Issues like pet obesity and insufficient blood bank donations go far beyond a singular pet or hospital team; they have reverberations into the entire ecosystem of pet care. We hope that this report not only educates people on the issues facing our pets today but inspires action that results in happier and healthier pets now and in the future. Because when life is better for pets, it is better for people, too."
BluePearl plans to release pet health trends reports annually to inform pet owners and the broader veterinary community of current and impending health issues for pets.
