A new wind farm commissioned by BluePearl's parent company, Mars Inc., now provides electricity for Mars' more than 2,000 veterinary hospitals across the U.S.
TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital today announced that its more than 100 veterinary hospitals across the U.S. are now sourcing 100% renewable electricity. This effort is part of Mars Inc.'s (the parent company of BluePearl) $1 billion Sustainable in a Generation Plan, which aims to reduce the company's environmental impact to keep people, pets, and the planet healthy.
"Working together with Mars Veterinary Health's family of brands, we have developed a sustainability roadmap that addresses some of the most pressing issues facing our world today, such as climate change," remarked Nicholas Nelson, President of BluePearl. "Through the wind farm, we not only significantly reduce our electricity and CO2 emissions but bring lasting benefits to Ford Ridge and its surrounding communities. We look forward to building on this effort by putting forth new and innovative initiatives in the months and years to come and are proud of the steps already taken by Mars Veterinary Health's family of practices. Together, we can make veterinary care more sustainable."
In 2021, Mars Inc. commissioned construction of a wind farm in Ford Ridge, IL, which today provides clean electricity for Mars' more than 2,000 veterinary hospitals across the nation. This includes BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, VCA Animal Hospital, and Banfield Pet Hospital. The turbines at Ford Ridge generate enough electricity in one minute to power 36 veterinary visits and reduce CO2 emissions by 11 pounds with each appointment. This effort also brings local benefits by:
- creating nearly 250 full-time-equivalent jobs.
- bringing in more than $36 million in new revenue to local governments over the next 30 years.
- providing participating landowners roughly $45 million in lease payments over the 30-year life of the project, a meaningful infusion of revenue to help sustain the regional business community and agriculture industry.
"As one of the largest providers of advanced veterinary care in the U.S., we have a responsibility to create a sustainable future for both humans and animals. This means finding innovative ways to reduce our waste, utilizing clean energy sources, and implementing the most responsible pharmaceutical practices across all our practices," said Da Chang, Chief Operations Officer at BluePearl. "At BluePearl, we know our Associates are passionate about pressing issues like sustainability, so we are proud to bring forth initiatives that not only bring lasting change but also a sense of honor to our Associates."
The Ford Ridge wind farm also allows for more sustainable pet ownership in the U.S. and promotes a greener veterinary business model. Alongside lowering CO2 emissions, BluePearl aims to reduce waste and demonstrate responsible pharmaceutical stewardship.
"By bringing your pet to BluePearl, you are not only getting the best care possible, but now you will also be helping to work towards making positive impacts on the environment," remarked Dr. James Barr, Chief Medical Officer at BluePearl. "Over the next five years or so, we will be focusing on areas in which we believe significant opportunities exist to successfully achieve impactful change. I look forward to seeing our efforts come to fruition at BluePearl, and I hope that each step forward on the sustainability roadmap is something our Associates and clients will take pride in."
Learn more about sustainability at Mars Veterinary Health.
About BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital
Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 100 hospitals in 29 states that together employ 7,000+ Associates, including 1,330+ veterinarians, 1,600+ veterinary technicians, and 4,100+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.2 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, BluePearl is committed to its purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® — because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at BluePearlVet.com.
Media Contact
Laura Fourniotis, BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, 813.327.6937, laura.fourniotis@bluepearlvet.com
Steve Ireland, BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, 813.560.0029, steve.ireland@bluepearlvet.com
SOURCE BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital