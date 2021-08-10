TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, a leading provider of advanced veterinary care with more than 100 hospitals across the United States, today announced its multi-year investments to create clear career pathways for its Associates. Key aspects of these commitments are the introduction of CareerTrax, the industry's largest electronic career pathing platform, which supports a first-of-its-kind leveling and compensation structure, and continuing education incentives.
BluePearl's CareerTrax tracks Associates' skillset development for career advancement (leveling up) and gives Associates full transparency into requirements for each role, level, and specialty. More than 5,000 BluePearl assistants, technicians, paraprofessionals, and other support team members benefit from CareerTrax, now having a direct and organized path to advance their education and careers.
"At BluePearl, we understand it is because of the hard work, passion, and dedication of our Associates that we are able to consistently provide care for pets when they are most in need," said BluePearl President, Nicholas Nelson. "That is why we are not only committed to providing the highest quality of care to pets, but also to fostering a culture of innovation and growth through meeting the personal and professional needs of our Associates. By contributing to our Associates' development and helping them reach their education and career goals, we hope to create a more sustainable profession and support the careers of veterinary professionals across the industry."
BluePearl's new tiered skill system extends career path options for all Associates, including front desk staff, enabling greater transparency into available opportunities and the skills and knowledge needed to advance.
"Transforming the delivery of specialty and emergency veterinary medicine requires that we make working in our hospitals a sustainable career with clear paths for advancement in both skill development and compensation," said Angela Calderone, Vice President of People and Organization at BluePearl. "Through CareerTrax, we remove some of the professional barriers to career growth, providing Associates with organized opportunities to expand their knowledge and skills base and reach their full potential. While profession-wide change takes time, we are excited to see the impact CareerTrax has on the quality of life for our Associates as well as the quality of care for our patients."
In addition to hands-on experience gained by working in a BluePearl hospital, Associates have access to continuing education materials on the electronic learning and training platform, BluePearl University, which provides access to more than 2,000 medical journals, books, and abstracts. In addition, BluePearl maintains its partnership with Penn Foster, an ACMA-CVTEA accredited school, to offer Associates an affordable pathway to becoming Credentialed Veterinary Technicians (CVT). BluePearl offers up to 90 percent tuition assistance to eligible Associates enrolled in the program, further demonstrating its commitment to providing sustainable career pathways and elevating the standard of care throughout the profession.
About BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital
Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 100 hospitals in 29 states that together employ 7,000+ Associates, including 1,330+ veterinarians, 1,600+ veterinary technicians, and 4,100+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.1 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, BluePearl is committed to its purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® — because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at BluePearlVet.com.
