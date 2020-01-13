-- U.S. launch of AYVAKIT(TM) (avapritinib) for PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST now underway -- -- Multiple marketing applications for avapritinib and pralsetinib currently under review or planned for submission in 2020, including 5 in the U.S. and 2 in the EU -- -- Expanded strategic focus on systemic mastocytosis and related mast cell disorders, with comprehensive clinical development programs for avapritinib and BLU-263 ongoing or planned -- -- Nominated potential first-in-class development candidate for resistant EGFR-positive triple mutant NSCLC, with plans to strengthen pipeline with nomination of up to 2 additional development candidates in 2020 --