CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today announced plans to present updated clinical data for pralsetinib in RET-altered cancers and avapritinib in systemic mastocytosis.
"The upcoming presentations reflect our commitment to bring transformative therapies to patients by selectively targeting genomic drivers of disease," said Andy Boral, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Blueprint Medicines. "The data support the rapid clinical advancement of pralsetinib and avapritinib, with multiple global regulatory submissions under review or planned in 2020. These abstracts reinforce the consistent clinical activity shown by our drug candidates across broad patient populations with RET-altered cancers and systemic mastocytosis."
Updated clinical data will be presented in the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 (ASCO20) Virtual Scientific Program, at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Digital Congress and at the Virtual Edition of the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA25) Annual Congress. Accepted abstracts are listed below. Abstracts are expected to be available on the EAACI conference website (https://www.eaaci.org/eaaci-congresses/eaaci-2020) at the start of the congress, and are now available on the following conference websites: https://meetings.asco.org/am/virtual-format and https://ehaweb.org/congress/eha25/. The following presentations will be available to registered participants of each virtual meeting at its conference website.
ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program
May 29-31, 2020
Oral Presentation
Presentation Title: Clinical activity of the RET inhibitor pralsetinib (BLU-667) in patients with RET fusion+ solid tumors
Session Title: Drug Development for Rare Mutations: The Opportunity to Unite and Conquer
Session Date & Time (Scheduled Broadcast): Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Abstract Number: 109
Poster Discussion Presentation
Presentation Title: Registrational dataset from the Phase I/II ARROW trial of pralsetinib (BLU-667) in patients (pts) with advanced RET fusion+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Presentation Date & Time (On-Demand): Friday, May 29, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET
Session Title: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic
Abstract Number: 9515
Poster Presentation
Presentation Title: AcceleRET Lung: A Phase III study of first-line pralsetinib in patients (pts) with RET-fusion+ advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Presentation Date & Time (On-Demand): Friday, May 29, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET
Session Title: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic
Abstract Number: TPS9633
EAACI Digital Congress
June 6-8, 2020
Late Breaking Oral Presentation
Presentation Title: Avapritinib reduced cutaneous symptoms and mast cell (MC) burden in patients (pts) with indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) in the PIONEER study
Presentation Date & Time (On-Demand): Saturday, June 6, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. CEST (3:00 a.m. ET)
Session Title: Skin Diseases: What Is New?
Abstract Number: 1832
EHA25 Virtual Congress
June 11-14, 2020
Poster Presentations
Presentation Title: Avapritinib induces responses in patients (pts) with advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM), regardless of prior midostaurin therapy
Presentation Date & Time (On-Demand): Friday, June 12, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. CEST (2:30 a.m. ET)
Session Title: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms - Clinical
Abstract Number: EP1079
Presentation Title: Results from PIONEER: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 study of avapritinib in patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis
Presentation Date & Time (On-Demand): Friday, June 12, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. CEST (2:30 a.m. ET)
Session Title: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms - Clinical
Abstract Number: EP1082
