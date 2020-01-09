-- AYVAKIT is the first approved precision therapy for GIST and the only highly active treatment for PDGFRA exon 18 mutant GIST -- -- AYVAKIT showed an 84% overall response rate and a median duration of response was not reached in patients with unresectable or metastatic PDGFRA exon 18 mutant GIST in the NAVIGATOR trial(1) -- -- Blueprint Medicines to host investor conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET --