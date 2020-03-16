Blueprint Medicines Announces Part 1 Results from PIONEER Trial Showing Broad Activity of Avapritinib Across Measures of Mast Cell Burden, Clinical Outcomes and Quality of Life in Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis

-- Avapritinib showed a statistically significant improvement in patient-reported outcomes, the primary measure of clinical benefit in PIONEER -- -- Avapritinib was well-tolerated across all three doses; no patient discontinuations due to AEs -- -- 25 mg QD selected as recommended Part 2 dose, based on consistent and clinically important improvements across multiple measures of efficacy and a well-tolerated safety profile -- -- Blueprint Medicines to host investor conference call and webcast today at 7:30 a.m. ET --