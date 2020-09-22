-- 76% confirmed ORR in EXPLORER, with a median duration of response of 38.3 months -- -- 75% confirmed ORR in PATHFINDER, with a median duration of response not reached -- -- AYVAKIT safety profile reinforced at 200 mg QD dose in advanced SM -- -- Plan to submit supplemental new drug application to FDA for advanced SM in fourth quarter of 2020 -- -- Blueprint Medicines to host investor conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET --