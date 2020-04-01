-- Top-line ARROW trial data for pralsetinib show 60% overall response rate and 18-month duration of response rate of 90% in previously treated RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer; plan to submit NDA to FDA in Q2 2020 -- -- 74% overall response rate in treatment-naïve RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer and 89% overall response rate in RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer -- -- NDA submitted to FDA for pralsetinib for RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer -- -- IND application for BLU-263 in indolent systemic mastocytosis submitted to FDA --