-- VOYAGER did not meet the primary endpoint of an improvement in progression-free survival for avapritinib versus regorafenib in patients with third- or fourth-line GIST -- -- Plan to continue to prioritize portfolio opportunities in systemic mastocytosis and RET-altered cancers, with multiple regulatory submissions anticipated in 2020 -- -- Continue to expect existing cash balance to fund operations into the second half of 2022 -- -- Blueprint Medicines to host investor conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET --