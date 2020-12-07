-- New proposed response criteria, practical for use in routine clinical care, confirm high overall response and complete remission rates in patients with advanced SM treated with AYVAKIT(TM) (avapritinib) -- -- Additional presentations highlight patient and healthcare provider perceptions of disease burden and potential of highly sensitive droplet digital PCR-based KIT D816V testing to accelerate diagnosis -- -- On track to submit supplemental new drug application to FDA for AYVAKIT for advanced SM in December 2020 --