Blueprint Medicines Presents Foundational Preclinical Data for BLU-945 Showing Robust Anti-Tumor Activity in Treatment-Resistant EGFR-Mutated Lung Cancer at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020

-- BLU-945 demonstrates potent EGFR pathway inhibition against on-target resistance mutations -- -- BLU-945 shows exquisite wild-type EGFR and kinome selectivity, enabling potential for combination strategies -- -- Plan to initiate international Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of BLU-945 in patients with treatment-resistant EGFR-mutated NSCLC in 1H 2021 --