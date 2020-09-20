-- 60% ORR in patients previously treated with vandetanib or cabozantinib, and 74% ORR in treatment-naïve patients -- -- Median DOR and median PFS not reached across lines of therapy -- -- New drug application under review for RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer and RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer -- -- NCCN guidelines now include GAVRETO as a preferred treatment option for RET fusion-positive NSCLC --