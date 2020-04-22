ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWillow Biologics® today announced the appointment of Chad Costley, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Costley is a board-certified family physician with more than 20 years of medical and entrepreneurial experience. As CMO, Dr. Costley will direct the advancement of the company's topical nanoemulsion platform focused on developing solutions that address global health problems. Prior to joining the company as CMO, Dr. Costley served on BlueWillow's Board of Directors.
"A wholistic understanding of the population is necessary to effectively develop and efficiently commercialize prevention strategies and treatments. We recently focused our efforts on accelerating the availability of our nasal antiseptic NanoBio® Protect to deliver a solution that provides protection against infection during this challenging time," said David Peralta, CEO of BlueWillow Biologics. "The value Dr. Costley brings to BlueWillow is immeasurable. He has spent decades treating patients. His patient care expertise and business acumen will help guide development efforts in alignment with society's needs."
Prior to joining BlueWillow, Dr. Costley practiced primary care medicine in Atlanta for more than 10 years. In addition to being the founder, owner and lead physician at Ponce Primary Care, Dr. Costley has helped advance innovative technologies as the managing director of two private equity investment funds.
"The BlueWillow technology platform holds great promise for preventing devastating diseases. The role of CMO includes the responsibility to further advance this exceptional technology and accelerate impactful development," said Dr. Costley. "NanoBio® Protect is one example of the potential of our unique platform. Along with the entire BlueWillow team, I'm committed to progressing efforts at this critical time. We have an opportunity to make a difference right now, to help protect our communities, and to set the stage for a dramatically improved approach to prevention as the country continues to fight against the spread of infection and takes steps to embrace a return to normalcy."
Dr. Costley received his medical and undergraduate degrees from the University of Michigan, where he also completed his medical residency. He later attended Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, where he received a Master of Business Administration degree specializing in Finance and Entrepreneurship. Dr. Costley has served as an advisor and board member of several early-stage technology companies.
About BlueWillow
BlueWillow Biologics® is a clinical-stage, privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing topical antiseptic and anti-infective products and intranasal vaccines using its patented nanotechnology platform. The platform employs novel oil-in-water nano-droplets for products administered to the skin and nose.
BlueWillow recently announced plans to commercialize NanoBio® Protect, a nasal antiseptic solution that can be used to help reduce germs that could cause infections. In addition to NanoBio® Protect, BlueWillow is currently developing intranasal vaccines that elicit both systemic and mucosal immunity for several respiratory and sexually transmitted infections, including RSV, HSV2, pandemic influenza and anthrax, as well as intranasal immunotherapy for peanut allergy and other allergic conditions. Visit BlueWillow.com for details on the company's pipeline and studies completed to date.