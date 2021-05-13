YOLO, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against University Retirement Community at Davis, Inc., alleging the company violated California Labor Code. The lawsuit against University Retirement Community at Davis, Inc. is currently pending in the Yolo County Superior Court, Case No. CV2021-0531. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
The lawsuit filed against University Retirement Community at Davis, Inc. alleges PLAINTIFF and other CALIFORNIA CLASS Members were from time to time unable to take thirty (30) minute off-duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for their meal periods. California labor laws require an employer to provide an employee required to perform work for more than five (5) hours during a shift with, a thirty (30) minute uninterrupted meal break prior to the end of the employee's fifth (5th) hour of work.
Cal. Lab. Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, PLAINTIFFS and other CALIFORNIA CLASS Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones in order to complete their job duties. As a result, they allegedly incurred unreimbursed business expenses.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and other types of illegal workplace conduct.
