SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 307,000,000! That's an awfully big number but that's the number of listings that come up if you Google CBD. Several hundred million more listings show up if you search cannabis, or cannabis products and services.
Each year thousands of new businesses enter the thriving cannabis industry, which is growing at an unprecedented rate and without clear standards.
Even though the health benefits of CBD and cannabis are well documented, the FDA has not approved any cannabinoid product for general public consumption therefore the reliability of individual businesses remains questionable and in a chiefly unregulated industry, dubious claims are made and fly by night operators thrive.
It's virtually impossible to know who and what is real and worthy of customer time, money and business. Separating the real from smoke and mirrors is what Bluntalker.com does.
Bluntalker.com is a new online listing and review service, a Yelp for the Cannabis/CBD industry. It's a forum for both consumers and businesses to find, use and review all things cannabis.
As the first of its kind, Bluntalker has become the safest and easiest way to find cannabis products based on honest reviews. For products, medical providers, cannabis attorneys, manufacturers, cultivators, the list goes on and on. Customers can review the products and services they have used and leave a candid review that will benefit the entire cannabis community.
"Bluntalker.com was created to be the largest and most convenient single place for customers to find, learn about and source cannabis products and services and best of all benefit from the unbiased reviews from other customers. We have listed a wide range of cannabis services, from CBD to recreational cannabis, from testing labs to expos" said David Lal, Bluntalker CEO, "We have effectively created a 24/7 online cannabis marketplace and we are adding more businesses daily. Over the next few months, we will have added over 10,000 listings"
Regular shoppers for cannabis products, those who use CBD or have a cannabis related business or those who have wondered about any of it, can find and learn more at http://www.Bluntalker.com
