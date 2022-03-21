BOSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Sean Doherty, Dr. Leonard Miller, and Dr. Catherine DiGiorgio at the Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation have been named Top Doctors for 2022 by Boston Magazine. As trusted, board-certified doctors in Boston and its surrounding areas, the two surgeons and dermatologist were among the top doctors of the year.
Each year, Boston Magazine publishes a list of the best doctors in Boston. Community members seeking high-quality medical care benefit from this curated list of expert physicians in a wide range of specialties. Individuals seeking care have the unique opportunity to search this online database for top doctors in the Boston area. Dr. Doherty, Dr. DiGiorgio, and Dr. Miller are proud to be recipients of the Top Doctor award in 2022 for their skill and dedication.
In addition to offering world-renowned cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures, Dr. Sean Doherty is a medical director, principal investigator, speaker, trainer, and peer-to-peer educator, Dr. Doherty is passionate about teaching future surgeons to deliver expert care with compassion and precision. As an expert in his field, Dr. Doherty has published extensive research surrounding advancements in plastic surgery. In addition to receiving a Top Doctor of 2022 award from Boston Magazine, Dr. Doherty has also been recognized by RealSelf, Vitals, Castle Connolly, and America's Best Physicians.
Dr. DiGiorgio is a board-certified dermatologist at the Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation, specializing in minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and injectables. In addition to her board certification, Dr. DiGiorgio is a Harvard-trained laser and cosmetic dermatologist with expertise in the full spectrum of aesthetic dermatologic surgical procedures. She provides natural results focusing on pre-juvenation and anti-aging regimens.
Alongside this accomplished pair, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Leonard Miller is a multi-year recipient of the Top Doctors of The Year award by Boston Magazine. Notably, Dr. Miller was the first surgeon to provide micro-needling services in the United States and is well known for his natural surgical facelift. Dr. Miller founded the Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation to provide state-of-the-art care in Boston and Brookline. The Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation, team prioritizes efficiency, innovation, surgical technique, and groundbreaking research.
"There's a reason why Dr. Doherty is one of Boston's top plastic surgeons - the results are always natural, refined, balanced, and beautiful. He and his staff care deeply about patients and always treat them with care, compassion, and respect. I always feel better on the inside, and look better on the outside, after seeing Dr. Doherty." - Real Patient
