SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Joseph Savon, a board certified gastroenterologist with a focus on treating substance use disorders. Dr. Savon is a part of South Jersey Gastroenterology and is the Medical Director and Co-Founder of New Life Medical Addiction Services.
New Life Medical Addiction Services provides an innovative approach to addiction care.
"We utilize comprehensive outpatient services, including ambulatory detox, IOP/OP, MAT, peer coaching and medical consultations in a warm, family-like facility," says Dr. Savon about his New Jersey state licensed facility.
"Our approach involves individual treatment planning and ease of transitioning at a single location," he adds. "Our approachable center lends itself to earlier intervention and better results with integration into the medical community."
In addition to being Board Certified in Gastroenterology, Dr. Savon is also Board Certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine in the Subspecialty of Addiction Medicine, the American Board of Addiction Medicine.
Dr. Savon is also on the AmeriHealth Physicians Advisory Committee and is a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
Dr. Savon's impressive academic credentials, numerous accreditations and long history as an outstanding physician have earned him a loyal following of patients. But what people love most about Dr. Joseph Savon is the individualistic way that he approaches each of the patients that he cares for.
Dr. Savon wants every one of his patients to experience the best possible outcome from the care he provides and to live life to their maximum potential.
To learn more about Dr. Joseph Savon, please click here.
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs