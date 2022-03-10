SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board-certified neurosurgeon, Dr. Richard Hartwell. For over 30 years, Dr. Richard Hartwell has provided a broad range of neurosurgical services to the residents of Ocean and Monmouth Counties.
After receiving his B.A. degree from Columbia University, Dr. Hartwell attended the University of Chicago receiving a Ph.D. in Biophysics. After completing his neurosurgical residency at the University of Pennsylvania, he began a neurosurgical practice in Ocean County in 1988. He has been Board Certified in Neurosurgery since 1991.
Dr. Hartwell is currently an active member in the American Medical Association, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, as well as numerous neurological societies of New Jersey,
A few services Dr. Hartwell provides for his patients include: microsurgery for spinal stenosis pain and radiculopathy, minimally invasive deep brain biopsy, non-invasive brain tumor surgery with stereotactic Cyberknife™ radiosurgery, surgery for traumatic brain injury, and intracranial programmable shunts for normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) and gait disorders.
Outside of his practice, Dr. Hartwell is an Attending Physician at Hackensack-Meridian Ocean Medical Center in Brick, New Jersey and Community Medical Center in Toms River, New Jersey. He is also the Chief of Neurosurgery at Community Medical Center in Toms River, New Jersey.
