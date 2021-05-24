SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Teddy L. Atik of Central Jersey Hand Surgery has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs. He has been approved every year consecutively since 2012. Dr. Atik currently practices in Eatontown, Freehold, and Toms River, New Jersey.

As both a diplomate of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Dr. Atik stays abreast of the latest in treatment and procedures in orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Atik specializes in minimally invasive procedures. A few of these procedures include single incision endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery, trigger finger release, endoscopic cubital tunnel release, needle aponeurotomy for dupuytren's contracture, arthroscopic wrist surgery and small incision fixation of hand and wrist fractures.

To learn more about this NJ Top Doc, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drteddyatik/

----

About Us

NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Media Contact

Marissa Pane, USA Top Docs, 9082887240, marissa@njtopdocs.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE USA Top Docs

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.