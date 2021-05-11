GARDENA, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC), a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation providing breast cancer education, prevention and survivor support programs, announced they will be hosting Skate the Lake Des Moines fundraising event at Dew Tour on May 23, 2021.
B4BC is inviting friends, family and partners to skate-bike-roll along a 6.5 mile stretch in Des Moines in honor of breast cancer awareness and prevention, while promoting B4BC's mission of a healthy, active lifestyle. Skate the Lake Des Moines' fundraising goal is set at $20,000 and participants are invited to raise a minimum of $25 to join the event. Participants can also join virtually and cruise their local path or trail to support.
Every year, B4BC hosts Summer Skate Series events to raise awareness for breast cancer. Skate the Lake Des Moines is the latest addition to series. In partnership with Dew Tour, B4BC will be hosting their iconic skate-bike-roll along a portion of the Des Moines River and Gray's Lake.
"We are excited to be expanding our Summer Skate Series to Des Moines at Dew Tour," said Lisa Hudson, B4BC President and Co-Founder. "Now people can participate in this awesome event safely distanced in person or virtually and get educated on breast cancer prevention while being active in their communities."
Registration comes with a B4BC t-shirt and a chance to win prizes in the raffle. There will also be an online auction with great items. This year's raffle and auction prizes will include products from Yeti, Traeger Grills, The North Face, Pura Vida, Vans, Dragon, GoPro, Dakine, Arbor, SunBum, Merge4 Socks, VonZipper, Globe, Impala Skates, Sector 9, Tahoe Longboards, and many more.
As B4BC's biggest fundraisers, the Summer Skate Series events are dedicated to breast cancer awareness and prevention while promoting the nonprofit's mission of a healthy, active lifestyle. Since the Summer Skate Series inception, Skate the Lake (Lake Tahoe) and Skate the Coast have attracted over 2,800 participants, fundraised over $1M and gained media coverage from national and local media. Virtual participation will be highlighted through B4BC's social channels using the hashtag #skatethelakedsm and tagging @b4bc.
B4BC would like to thank all partners for making Skate the Lake Des Moines possible including: Dew Tour, Yeti,Traeger Grills,The North Face, Pura Vida, Dragon, Arbor Collective, Merge4 Socks, VonZipper, Dakine, Sector 9, Subsect, The Dark Slide and The Republic on Grand! Check out B4BC's Skate the Coast video here to see what the magic of our skate series events are all about! Media representatives can find shareable social assets and event photos for download here.
For event registration click here and visit B4BC.ORG for more information. Make sure to also follow@b4bc on social media for updates. For interview or photo requests contact Kim Shinner.
About B4BC:
Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that advocates early detection and a healthy, active, and conscious lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention. Founded in 1996, B4BC empowers young people to make positive choices that promote lifelong wellness through grassroots events, educational outreach, sustainability, and survivorship support programs.
About Skate the Lake Des Moines:
Skate the Lake Des Moines is a 6.5-mile skate-bike-roll that promotes an active lifestyle while raising awareness and funds for Boarding for Breast Cancer's (B4BC) education, prevention and survivorship programs. This unique event, which runs along the Des Moines River and around Gray's Lake, is a part of B4BC's Skate Series that also includes The Annual Skate the Lake, a 28-mile skate along a portion of beautiful Lake Tahoe and Skate the Coast, a 19-mile cruise from the Santa Monica Pier to Redondo Beach The series attracts skaters young and old and of all abilities to push for the cause!
