NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bodily, a modern resource for women's bodies and maternal health on a mission to make common physiological experiences easier to navigate, today launches its hub of support for Pregnancy Loss, which includes an all-new set of evidence-based resources, including both educational information and products for healing, for anyone who is experiencing or supporting through miscarriage or stillbirth. Launching at the start of Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss Awareness Month, these resources help to fill a void in information and support for this common experience.
The initiative is supported by an awareness-driving campaign called I've Shared Will You, which seeks to normalize the open and public sharing of all maternal health journeys within the same framework, from pregnancy and pregnancy loss to postpartum and breastfeeding. The campaign utilizes notable voices, including actor Brooklyn Decker, black maternal health advocate Chanel Porchia-Alberts, founder of Carriage House Birth Domino Kirke-Badgley, OBGYN and founder of Tribe Called V Dr. Shieva Ghofrany to spark the conversation with powerful video content highlighting the experiences of six influential women, each with a different postpartum, parenting, or pregnancy loss experience. The videos also serve to lay the groundwork for an online movement, offering an inclusive platform for others around the world to share their stories on Instagram using the hashtags #IveSharedWillYou and #MyBodyMyNormal.
"One in four known pregnancies ends in loss, and it's time we talk about it like the common physiological experience that it is, right alongside pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding," said Tovah Haim, CEO and founder of Bodily. "Women deserve to not only understand what's happening in their bodies, they need to be supported, empowered, and heard as they navigate each of these events. That's why I created Bodily and why we've worked hard to expand our offerings with this launch. I am humbled by the thousands of responses we got on our pregnancy loss survey, which allowed us to create this entirely new resource to better care for those who need it, and I am proud to stand alongside the incredible women in this video and the countless others on social media as we share in these journeys together."
Bodily's medically validated pregnancy loss resources are now live on its website, providing real life, accessible support for women coping with loss and their support teams:
- Two recovery care boxes, Care For Miscarriage Box ($90) and Care For Stilbirth Box ($115), which both include products and a guidebook to support the emotional and physical healing process.
- 13 rigorously researched and medically validated articles for what to expect, how to cope, and how to be a supporter through miscarriage and stillbirth.
"What I love about Bodily is not only are they providing elevated, high quality, beautiful goods for women to help them both with pregnancy and postpartum recovery," said Brooklyn Decker, actor, Bodily advisor and investor, and I've Shared Will You partner. "They are also taking the responsibility of providing much-needed education and advocacy in a space that has very little."
Campaign video features:
- Brooklyn Decker (Actor, Activist, Bodily Advisor & Investor)
- Domino Kirke-Badgley (Doula, Musician, Founder of Carriage House Birth)
- Tovah Haim (Founder & CEO of Bodily)
- Dr. Shieva Ghofrany (MD, OB/GYN, Founder of a Tribe Called V, Bodily Advisor)
- Johanna Cranitch (Musician, Composer, Producer)
- Chanel Porchia-Albert (Doula, Founder of Ancient Song Doula Services)
To view the campaign video, click here, and to explore the new pregnancy loss resources, visit Bodily's website here. To join the conversation on Instagram, click here.
ABOUT BODILY Bodily is a modern resource, launched in 2019, offering award-winning, research-backed products and information to support maternal health. In creating Bodily, founder Tovah Haim's mission is to offer judgment-free, inclusive, evidence-led resources and design-forward products to a market that is often ignored completely. "Like so many areas of women's health, we don't talk about female physiology. It's culturally taboo", she says. "How can we expect society to give us time to recover if nobody knows what's happening? We deserve better."
