VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM, OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a multi-state operator, is pleased to provide an update on operations commencing at the Arkansas dispensary and closing of the San Diego ShowGrow transaction.
BaM and Comprehensive Care Group, LLC have opened the dispensary in West Memphis, Arkansas near the border with Tennessee. This was the 22nd dispensary to open in the state out of a total of 33 licensed dispensaries approved in Arkansas, and the first one in Zone 3 along the I-40 corridor. Sales of legal medical cannabis commenced in Arkansas in May 2019 and the program has experienced expanding adoption from medical cannabis patients.
"Opening this dispensary with licensee Comprehensive Care is the culmination of years of work and the BaM team has done an admirable job designing and building the facility in West Memphis," stated Michael Mills, President and Interim CEO of Body and Mind." Opening our second dispensary in two weeks is anticipated to add meaningful revenue to the Company as we continue to execute on our debt-free growth strategy. The Arkansas facility is designed for both dispensary and cultivation operations and is consistent with the strategy of bringing BaM's experience to limited license states and expanding brand awareness. I'm extremely proud of our team for completing this project during these challenging conditions and look forward to advancing the cultivation operations later this year. The management and team in Arkansas are following health safety protocols, cleaning regimes, and social distancing protocols to provide a safe environment for both employees and patients. We look forward to welcoming new patients and serving in a safe, clean and supportive environment."
Arkansas has numerous criteria for medical patients.
- Be 18 years of age or older. (Patients under 18 years of age must have parental consent);
- Have a current diagnosis of a qualifying condition;
- Hold an official written certification from a physician; and
- Be an Arkansas resident with proof of residency (Valid Arkansas driver's license or state ID card)
- Arkansas law prevents members of the Arkansas National Guard and the United States Military from obtaining a registry ID card.
Arkansas allows out of state visitors to apply for a temporary Arkansas medical card to obtain medicine while visiting the state.
The following is a list of the current qualifying conditions: Cancer, Glaucoma, Positive status for HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Tourette's syndrome, Crohn's disease, Ulcerative colitis, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Severe arthritis, Fibromyalgia, Alzheimer's disease, A chronic or debilitating disease/medical condition/treatment that produces one or more of the following: Cachexia, or wasting syndrome, Intractable pain, or pain that has not responded to ordinary treatment or surgical methods for more than six (6) months, Peripheral neuropathy, Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy, Severe nausea, Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis (MS), Any other medical condition or its treatment approved by the Arkansas Board of Health. (Source: Arkansas Department of Health)
Completion of San Diego ShowGrow dispensary transaction
In addition to opening the Arkansas dispensary, the Company has completed the transaction for the ShowGrow San Diego dispensary. The ShowGrow San Diego dispensary is owned and operated by NMG San Diego LLC which is 60% owned by a BaM subsidiary. The dispensary continues to welcome new patients and customers and has seen a significant increase in advanced on-line orders for pickup since opening.
About Body and Mind Inc.
BaM is a publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. BaM's wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.
BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing time and resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, state licensing opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions.
Please visit www.bamcannabis.com for more information.
