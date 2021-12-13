NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Bags Market by End-user (morgue, hospital, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the body bags market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 245.58 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising prevalence of pandemic influenza are some of the key market drivers. The incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, CVD, chronic inflammatory lung disease (COPD), and diabetes, as well as viral diseases such as hepatitis C and HIV, is rising. This is due to lifestyle-related factors, including smoking, drinking, exposure to biomass fuels, and air pollution. Moreover, CVDs have become a leading cause of mortality and morbidity across the world. Factors such as old age and the presence of rare genetic disorders also contribute to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Hence, the growth of the geriatric population globally will further increase the number of people who are at risk of developing chronic diseases. These factors will drive the demand for body bags during the forecast period.
However, factors such as the environmental impact of body bags will challenge market growth. Body bags are made using olefins, polypropylene, reinforced poly material, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nylon, mesh PVC. Bioplastics such as Polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are used for mortuary bags. Recycling body bags is a significant challenge. The rising manufacturing of plastic body bags due to the high mortality rate associated with COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the environment. The manufacturing process of these bags includes the emission of toxic chemicals, which can lead to land, water, and air pollution.
The body bags market report is segmented by end-user (morgue, hospital, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the body bags market in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Brady Corp. - The company offers a wide range of body bags through its subsidiary, Pdc healthcare.
- Busse Hospital Disposables - The company offers body bags named Straight Zipper Post-Mortem Bags.
- EM Adams Co. Inc. - The company offers a wide range of body bags such as Bariatric bags, Pediatric bags, and others.
- HYGECO International SA - The company offers a wide range of Biodegradable body bags such as Hygethal 100, Hygethal Plus 150 model, and more.
- LDI Solutions LLC - The company offers a wide range of body bags such as EnviroTough-Bag, EnviroMed-Bag, and others.
Body Bags Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 245.58 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.06
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Japan, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Brady Corp., Busse Hospital Disposables, EM Adams Co. Inc., HYGECO International SA, LDI Solutions LLC, Medicalproducts Ltd., Span Surgical Co., SWEPO CO. LTD., Synrein Medical, and Trevor Owen Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
