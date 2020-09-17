Boehringer Ingelheim And Mirati Therapeutics Announce Clinical Collaboration To Study BI 1701963, A SOS1::pan-KRAS Inhibitor In Combination With MRTX849, A KRAS G12C Selective Inhibitor

- First clinical study to evaluate novel combination blocking KRAS G12C and its activator SOS1 to potentially increase the therapeutic benefit for lung and colorectal cancer patients - Study is based on preclinical evidence suggesting synergistic effect of KRAS G12C and SOS1 inhibition