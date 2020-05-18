DULUTH, Ga., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health expanded its telemedicine offerings today to help veterinarians and pet owners care for animals at a time of social distancing and beyond.
The PetPro Tele+™ platform provides an all-in-one telemedicine solution that people can access online for immediate use. It allows mobile-to-mobile appointments between veterinarians and pet owners who are limiting personal interaction to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
"Now more than ever, we are committed to helping veterinary clinics and pet owners continue to care for animals during an unprecedented public health crisis," said Randolph Legg, Head of the U.S. Commercial Business for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. "We designed the PetPro Tele+ platform for veterinarians and pet owners who want to get up and running with telemedicine within minutes."
PetPro Tele+ is a standalone, telemedicine version of PetPro Connect™, a digital ecosystem that Boehringer Ingelheim introduced in select U.S. markets in 2019. In March, as social distancing decreased in-person clinic visits, Boehringer Ingelheim made PetPro Connect available at no cost to veterinarians around the U.S. who need a solution that fully integrates with a practice management system.
PetPro Tele+ and PetPro Connect both let veterinarians and pet owners schedule appointments and communicate by video and chat. They both are free. One key difference is that since PetPro Tele+ does not require integration with a practice management system, people can start using it within minutes. It also lets pet owners share photos, videos and other info with a veterinarian before and/or during a virtual appointment.
PetPro Tele+ is innovating telemedicine by delivering relevant, helpful pet care and clinic-related content from premier industry partners. This includes important and timely COVID-19 information along with engaging tips for pet owners.
PetPro Tele+ is available in the United States at www.petproconnect.com/teleplus and soon will be available for download on your preferred mobile device. Boehringer Ingelheim plans to introduce it soon in several other countries.
About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health
Boehringer Ingelheim is the second largest animal health business in the world, with net sales of $4.5 billion (4 billion euros) in 2019 and presence in more than 150 markets.
As the lives of animals and humans are intertwined, our 10,000 global employees are dedicated to enhancing the well-being of both – through science and innovation, as well as through their commitment and passion.
Respect for animals, people and the environment is at the heart of what we do. We develop medicines, services and innovative digital technologies to protect animals from disease and pain. We support our customers in taking care of the health of their animals and protect our communities against life- and society- threatening diseases.
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has a significant presence in the United States, with more than 3,100 employees in places that include Georgia, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey and Puerto Rico. To learn more, visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, www.facebook.com/BoehringerAHUS or www.twitter.com/Boehringer_AH.
About Boehringer Ingelheim
Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives.
Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim has been independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.
As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of $21.3 billion (19 billion euros). Our significant investment of over $3.9 billion (3.5 billion euros) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.
We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.