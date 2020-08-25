BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolder BioTechnology, Inc. announced today that preclinical studies have shown that its proprietary long-acting interferon beta analog, BBT-032, strongly inhibits growth of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in culture at concentrations expected to be readily achievable in patients. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based upon these promising results, Bolder BioTechnology intends to file an Investigational New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin testing BBT-032 in humans. BBT-032 may prove useful for accelerating clearance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in infected patients and for preventing infections in uninfected individuals. 

Interferon beta is a critical component of the host innate immune system that provides broad-based protection against viruses by stimulating a patient's cells to make proteins and other molecules that allow the cells to resist infection by viruses.  By stimulating host innate immunity, BBT-032 has the potential to be an effective treatment not only against SARS-CoV-2, but also against other coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, and future viral pandemic threats. 

About BBT-032
BBT-032 is a proprietary, long-acting interferon beta analog that possesses enhanced antiviral, immunomodulatory, and anti-proliferative properties. In addition to Covid-19, BBT-032 is being developed as a treatment for Multiple Sclerosis and other inflammatory diseases.     

About Bolder BioTechnology
Bolder BioTechnology, Inc. is a private company developing treatments for life-threatening diseases.  Additional information can be found at www.bolderbio.com.    

Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company include, but are not limited to: (1) the Company's ability to successfully complete product research and development, including pre-clinical and clinical studies, and commercialization; (2) the Company's ability to obtain required government approvals; (3) the Company's ability to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, sales, distribution and marketing partners; and (4) the Company's ability to develop and commercialize its products before its competitors.

